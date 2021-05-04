In 2019, Business Insider's US Editor-In-Chief Alyson Shontell interviewed Melinda Gates about marriage, gender equality, and problem-solving some of the world's toughest problems. Melinda Gates believes the ultimate problem that needs solving is poverty. Poverty leads to all sorts of problems, including childhood mortality. And after 20 years in the field, Gates believes the best solution is to empower women. She is the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has committed over $45 billion to help solve some of the world's toughest problems.