Yoga experts debunk 12 yoga myths

Two yoga instructors debunk 12 of the most common misconceptions about yoga. They explain how pregnant people can safely practice yoga. They also debunk the idea that yoga is a religion. In fact, it's a spiritual practice that people can participate in without choosing to be Hindu. And they mention how you don't have to be flexible to do yoga. Tejal Patel is a yoga teacher at Tejal Yoga and a co-host for the podcast Yoga Is Dead. You can learn more about her and her work here: https://tejalyoga.com/herstoryJesal Parikh is the co-director of Yoga Teachers of Color and the other co-host of the Yoga Is Dead podcast. You can read more about her and her work here: https://www.yogawallanyc.com/about-me Resources:Act Against Appropriation Workshop: https://www.yogaisdeadpodcast.com/shop/aaarefresh

