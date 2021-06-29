Acceleration of Digitization of Payments For Businesses Promises a More Connected Africa

“Refreshing our brand identity is both an acknowledgement of a new chapter as a business but also an affirmation that our mission and commitment to Africa still stands. Cellulant continues to be shaped by a belief that the success of people and businesses in Africa is the foundation of transforming the continent. This belief has seen us scale across multiple countries, evolve and innovate around the solutions we offer to the market and build a great digital payments ecosystem serving millions of Africa,” states Divine Muragijimana, Cellulant’s Head of Brand.

Cellulant believes that solving for the payments sector is not a novelty in Africa. Digital payments pose the most significant opportunity to bringing fundamental transformation for African economies at large.Only 38% of Africa’s 1.2 Billion population will have a bank account by 2022, and cash still commands 90% of all transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa.However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a shift towards digital payments driven by businesses’ need to stabilize their revenues and increased preference by consumers to use contactless payment solutions.

To respond to the emerging need for cashless payments, Cellulant is accelerating digital payments adoption by connecting digital money capabilities with the need for businesses to receive broader payment options and offer sophisticated payments experiences to their consumers.

“Over the years, we have learned that it is no longer a question whether digital payments will become ubiquitous across Africa but rather, how fast we can accelerate the adoption of local payment options. Therefore, by unifying the payment experiences for both businesses and their consumers, we can unlock hundreds of millions of consumers and allow them to transact digitally in their local context. We do this by removing layers of complexity to an already complex financial system- simplifying the way people pay and get paid,” said Akshay Grover, Cellulant’s acting Group CEO.

Cellulant has partnerships with global payments service provider such as Adyen, PayU and Smart2Pay; powers payments for global and regional businesses in several sectors such as Emirates, KLM, Ethiopia Airlines, Kenya Airways, Microsoft, Deezer, Bolt, Jumia, Kikuu, Glovo, Simbisa, Multichoice; and thousands of local businesses across Africa.

