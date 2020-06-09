State House staff test positive for Coronavirus

State House staff test positive for Coronavirus

Statehouse staff test positive for Covid-19
Covid-19 cases jump to 3727 after 133 new positive cases

Covid-19 cases jump to 3727 after 133 new positive cases

133 new coronavirus cases
Matiangi's motorcade blocked along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Matiangi's motorcade blocked along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

CS Matiang'i delayed along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
Murkomen asks Ministry of Health to clarify after Raila released his Covid19 results

Murkomen asks Ministry of Health to clarify after Raila released his Covid19 results

Beware
Watch more

Pulse TV Videos

State House Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Gov't looks to give "dignified burial of those who succumb to COVID-19"

"Earned My First Million At The Age Of 19" - Ronoh

EDITOR'S PICK  

Kenyan artists: It’s time to think out of the box and evolve with time

Dennis Milimo
Dennis Milimo

Mbosso pokes fun at Diamond after fan won a pack of Condoms on Wasafi TV

Diana Marua takes over the internet with exquisite bridal photoshoot (Photos)

Latest  

Matiang'i creates special police unit after visit to Uhuru's backyard

Matiang'i creates special police unit after visit to Uhuru's backyard

Published Today at 6:19 PM
Court makes new ruling on exhuming body of Kenya's 1st Coronavirus victim

Court makes new ruling on exhuming body of Kenya's 1st Coronavirus victim

Published Today at 4:29 PM
Kenyan artists: It’s time to think out of the box and evolve with time

Kenyan artists: It’s time to think out of the box and evolve with time

Published Today at 4:07 PM
Tanasha Donna’s gay bestie claims Jalang’o forced her to delete his video jamming to her song Sawa

Tanasha Donna’s gay bestie claims Jalang’o forced her to delete his video jamming to her song Sawa

Published Today at 4:06 PM
State House staff test positive for Coronavirus

State House staff test positive for Coronavirus

Published Today at 3:48 PM
Easy ways to unclog your sink without a plunger

Easy ways to unclog your sink without a plunger

Published Today at 3:31 PM
I didn’t mean to offend him – Bahati speaks after Harmonize unfollowed him

I didn’t mean to offend him – Bahati speaks after Harmonize unfollowed him

Published Today at 3:17 PM
Atwoli is a failure - Wetangula launches attack on COTU secretary-general

Atwoli is a failure - Wetangula launches attack on COTU secretary-general

Published Today at 3:14 PM
Covid-19 cases jump to 3727 after 133 new positive cases

Covid-19 cases jump to 3727 after 133 new positive cases

Published Today at 2:46 PM
Read more >>

News  

Top Russia newspaper editors quit, denouncing censorship

Top Russia newspaper editors quit, denouncing censorship

'We are done dying': protesters march on Georgia capitol

'We are done dying': protesters march on Georgia capitol

Virus pariah Sweden's reputation takes a hit

Virus pariah Sweden's reputation takes a hit

Kenyan artists: It’s time to think out of the box and evolve with time

Kenyan artists: It’s time to think out of the box and evolve with time

Tanasha Donna’s gay bestie claims Jalang’o forced her to delete his video jamming to her song Sawa

Tanasha Donna’s gay bestie claims Jalang’o forced her to delete his video jamming to her song Sawa

I didn’t mean to offend him – Bahati speaks after Harmonize unfollowed him

I didn’t mean to offend him – Bahati speaks after Harmonize unfollowed him

Read more >>

Lifestyle  

Easy ways to unclog your sink without a plunger

Easy ways to unclog your sink without a plunger

Check out these gorgeous matching outfits for you and bae (Photos)

Check out these gorgeous matching outfits for you and bae (Photos)

Important baby care skills every new mom should know

Important baby care skills every new mom should know

Read more >>

Sports  

Dortmund coach determined not to burn out Haaland

Dortmund coach determined not to burn out Haaland

Flick sees advantage in revamped Champions League for treble-chasing Bayern

Flick sees advantage in revamped Champions League for treble-chasing Bayern

Barca coach enjoying luxury of choice as empty Camp Nou awaits

Barca coach enjoying luxury of choice as empty Camp Nou awaits

Business Insider by Pulse

The Fed's Main Street Lending Program is now open and encouraging banks to start making loans

The Fed's Main Street Lending Program is now open and encouraging banks to start making loans

How to change your AOL password or reset it if you've forgotten it

How to change your AOL password or reset it if you've forgotten it

The coronavirus outbreak in Arizona is going very badly

The coronavirus outbreak in Arizona is going very badly

Read more >>

The New York Times with Pulse  

The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings Hidden

The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings Hidden

Donald Kennedy, Who Led Stanford in 1980s, Dies at 88

Donald Kennedy, Who Led Stanford in 1980s, Dies at 88

Brothers Who Hoarded 17,700 Hand Sanitizer Bottles Avoid Fine After Donating Supplies

Brothers Who Hoarded 17,700 Hand Sanitizer Bottles Avoid Fine After Donating Supplies

‘I Quit My Job After The Epiphany I Had During A Black Lives Matter Protest’

‘I Quit My Job After The Epiphany I Had During A Black Lives Matter Protest’

'Great British Bake Off's' Nadiya Hussain Shares Hand Modeling Discrimination Story On Instagram

'Great British Bake Off's' Nadiya Hussain Shares Hand Modeling Discrimination Story On Instagram

Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Blackhead And Her Fans Are 'Screaming' In New Instagram Video

Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Blackhead And Her Fans Are 'Screaming' In New Instagram Video

Read more >>

Mens Health by Pulse  

The Rock Shared His Pre-Workout Meal and People Can't Stop Looking at This Cooking Mistake

The Rock Shared His Pre-Workout Meal and People Can't Stop Looking at This Cooking Mistake

The Pop Culture Lightbulb Moments That Made Us Realize We Were Queer

The Pop Culture Lightbulb Moments That Made Us Realize We Were Queer

What Happened When This Guy Ate and Trained Like Mike Tyson for 24 Hours

What Happened When This Guy Ate and Trained Like Mike Tyson for 24 Hours