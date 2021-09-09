African Energy Chamber to Participate in the Ninth Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa: Committed to an African-Centric Climate Mitigation Strategy

Organized by the Economic Commission for Africa and the Government of Cabo Verde, with partners the African Union Commission, the Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development Bank, CCDA-IX will take place under the theme ‘Towards a just transition that delivers jobs, prosperity and climate resilience in Africa: leveraging the green and blue economy.’ The conference serves as a prelude to the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November and aims to provide an African-focused narrative regarding climate change mitigation, offering up critical views and new solutions directly from African representatives. With overall objectives geared towards a continent-wide debate on Africa’s just transition and how the continent can develop appropriate frameworks to not only prepare for, but drive the transition, CCDA-IX will be critical for Africa’s energy and economic future.