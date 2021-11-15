AKADEMIYA2063 to Host the 2021 ReSAKSS Annual Conference

Featuring five plenaries and five panel sessions, with over 23 organizations in attendance, the conference will provide a forum to discuss research evidence and recommendations presented in the 2021 ATOR. The report assesses the impacts of COVID-19 on Africa’s food systems, examines the responses of African governments to the crisis, in particular their expansion of social protection programs to mitigate negative impacts on households, and equally discusses tools, methodologies and approaches to measure the impacts of COVID-19 and similar crises and to assess the resilience of individuals, communities, and countries. The 2021 ReSAKSS Conference will result in a shared understanding of required policies and actions to accelerate Africa’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparedness for future shocks and potential solutions to challenges related to measuring the impacts of and resilience to complex shocks. The event will be attended by high-level policy leaders (https://bit.ly/3cfuFFe), including H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, AU Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development (AUC-DARBE).