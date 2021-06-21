Angelina Jolie marks World Refugee Day with refugees in Burkina Faso

In Kaya, the Special Envoy met people displaced internally within Burkina Faso. She marked World Refugee Day with refugees from Mali in Goudoubo camp.

Speaking from the camp, the Special Envoy paid tribute to the strength and resilience of refugees. She warned of the stark implications of the ninth consecutive year in which the numbers of displaced people globally have risen. In her twenty years with the UN Refugee Agency, she said, she had “never been as worried” about the state of human displacement.

“We have to wake up to the track we are on globally”, the Special Envoy said, “with so many conflicts raging and the very real possibility that climate change will force tens if not hundreds of millions of people to have to leave their homes in the future, with no possibility of return.”

“The way the international community tries to address conflict and insecurity is broken”, the Special Envoy stated. “It is erratic, it is unequal, it is built on inherited privilege, it is subject to the whim of political leaders, and it is geared towards the interests of powerful countries.”

She called for the international community to focus on finding solutions to reduce refugee numbers globally, saying: “The truth is we are not doing half of what we could and should do to find solutions to enable refugees to return home - or to support host countries, like Burkina Faso.”