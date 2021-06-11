Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download for free and unrestricted news use.
B-roll: Interview with FIFA Council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone
In March, African football elected a new President, as well as members of the FIFA Council. Isha Johansen, Sierra Leone Football Association President since 2013 – and one of the few women in the world to have headed a national football association – was one of them.
Download the B-roll:https://bit.ly/3vi3pg6.
