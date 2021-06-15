BrandMed and AstraZeneca partnership - a commitment to patients

Through the partnership with BrandMed, a leading South African connected healthcare company that integrates medical and lifestyle expertise and science with ground-breaking technologies, patients will soon have access to the additional BrandMed Syntro P Health Centres of Excellence that shift the focus from a fragmented silo approach to managing the world’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality, to a proactive, patient-centric, integrated risk-reduction and treatment approach.

Dr Riaz Motara, Physician, Cardiologist and CEO of BrandMed said: “Challenging times require a fresh innovative and integrated approach to healthcare. At BrandMed we are continuously reimagining health, using technology that empowers a better quality of life, not only for patients but for our healthcare practitioners too. People with underlying NCDs need to be managed more effectively and that is what the Syntro P Health Ecosystems offer. We are creating a co-ordinated care network of healthcare practitioners able to manage high-risk patients with NCDs in a more precise, personalised and holistic health manner. This initiative with AstraZeneca is a further commitment to make life a little easier for those managing chronic conditions.”

Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster (South Africa, Sub Sahara and French Speaking Africa) said: “At AstraZeneca we believe that patient experiences and outcomes are our shared responsibility, and that innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. We are delighted to be partnering with BrandMed in the establishment of the additional Centres of Excellence. The integrated approach of the BrandMed Ecosystem aligns with AstraZeneca’s Take CaRe of Me programme ( Ca rdio- Re nal- Me tabolic), a holistic patient care and evidence generation initiative that promotes the early awareness and prevention of Cardio-Renal complications related to Type 2 Diabetes. By joining forces with BrandMed we look forward to making an even greater positive impact for patients and healthcare practitioners, achieving results that go beyond what any individual stakeholder can achieve. This is the value of partnerships, with the patient at the centre.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AstraZeneca.

BrandMed: BrandMed (Pty) Limited, is a leading South African connected healthcare company that integrates medical and lifestyle expertise and science with ground-breaking technologies to shift the focus from managing the world’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality in separate silos, to a holistic, comprehensive risk reduction and treatment approach. Our unique, connected health solutions across the care continuum are designed to measure, manage, educate and engage with both providers and patients with chronic lifestyle and Non-Communicable-Diseases (NCDs).

AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit AstraZeneca.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn @AstraZeneca .