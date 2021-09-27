Coronavirus - Angola: USG Shares Additional 464,090 Doses of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine with Angola

To date, the United States has delivered more than 110 million doses of vaccine to more than 60 countries, and it will continue to share vaccine doses as supply becomes available. The United States will purchase and donate an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses for distribution by COVAX through 2022, beyond the 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses we committed in June. That brings our total to over a billion doses donated to the world. The commitment to provide the additional 500 million Pfizer vaccines will continue to fulfill US President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.