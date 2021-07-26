RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (26 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily Tests: 1,114 Active Cases: 2,431 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 342 Recoveries: 20,157 (195 New) Total Deaths: 759 (CFR 3.3%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 23,347 Currently Admitted: 238 Total Vaccinated: 1st Dose 38,326 1st and 2nd Dose 27,341

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke