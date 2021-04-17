Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

260 patients are in ICU, 12 in HDU, 47 on ventilatory support, 164 on supplemental oxygen, 49 on observation while 246 others are on supplementary Oxygen. A further 234 patients are in general ward.

The total number of those admitted in health facilities is 1,588. 5,757 patients remain on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The country also recorded 19 fatalities in 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities resulting from the contagion to 2,443.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi recorded 323 cases, Transzoia 71, Mombasa 62, Nakuru 44, Uasin Gishu 43, Nyamira 43, Siaya 41, Kitui 40, Kisumu 36, Nyeri 32, Busia 31, Kiambu 28, Meru 27, Kakamega 25, Kilifi 22, Turkana 18, Nyandarua 17, Machakos 16, Garissa 16,Tharaka Nithi 15, Bungoma 12, Kajiado 10, Nandi 10, Makueni 9, Homabay 8, Kericho 7,Mandera 6, Laikipia 5, Murangá 5, Taita Taveta 3,Isiolo 2, Kisii 2, Marasabit 2, Migori 2, Narok 2,Vihiga 2, West Pokot 2. Elgeyo Marakwet and Kwale counties recorded 1 case each.

651,650 people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine since the exercise kicked off over a month ago. 28,234 of the doses were administered by close of the day Thursday.

365,178 of those who have received the jab are aged 58+ & above, 136,084 are Healthcare workers, 97,786 are teachers while 52,602 are Security Officers.Men continue to exhibit greater enthusiasm than women in being vaccinated against Covid-19 constituting 56% of those vaccinated

Nairobi County has utilized the highest number of doses with 284,506 distributed doses with 207,926 persons already vaccinated.