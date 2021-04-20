Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (19 April 2021)

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi county registered 153, cases Meru 18, Uasin Gishu 14, Machakos 10, Kiambu 9, Nakuru 9, Mombasa 8, Nandi 6, Kitui 3, Bungoma 2, Kajiado 2, Nyandarua 2 while Kilifi, Murang’a , Nyeri, West Pokot and Kakamega recorded one case each.

20 deaths were also reported, one having occurred in 24 hours, 11 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths conducted from facility record audits. This pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,501.

A total of 1,651 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,161 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 250 patients are in the ICU, 57 of whom are on ventilatory support & 150 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 201 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 190 of them in general wards while 11 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

636 patients recovered from the disease, 487 from Home Based & Isolation Care while 149 were from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 102,278. Cumulative discharges are 74,292 from Home Based Care & Isolation. Those from various health facilities are 27,986.

VACCINATION: A total of 702,170 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the country. Of this, 397,539 are those aged 58 years or above, 141,146 are Health workers, 106,147 are teachers while 57,338 are Security Officers.

Men continue to be vaccinated at a higher rate compared to women with 393,261 of those vaccinated being men while 308,526 are women.

Nairobi has the highest number of persons vaccinated to date with 223,992 followed by Nakuru with 42,145, Uasin Gishu is third with 35,543, Kiambu is fourth at 35,244 and Nyeri is fifth with 25,345.

Vaccination numbers from the other counties is as follows: Kakamega 18,001, Kajiado 17,791 Murang’a 17,534, Kisumu 17,424, Meru 17,392, Mombasa 16,996, Nyandarua 14,260, Trans Nzoia 13,954, Laikipia 13,889, Bungoma 13,442, Machakos 12,777, Nandi 12,139, Embu 11,689,Kirinyaga 10,946, Kericho 10,886, Kitui 10,192 Homa Bay 9,679, Kisii 8,660, Vihiga 8,614, Busia 7,418, Nyamira 6,427, Baringo 6,363, Bomet 6,211, Siaya 5,996 Elgeyo Marakwet 5,399 Migori 5,259 Tharaka Nithi 5,185 Narok 4,873, Makueni 4,873, Kilifi 4,332, Samburu 2,923,West Pokot 2,857, Taita Taveta 2,650,Turkana 2,627, Kwale 2,409, Wajir 1,928, Garissa 1,766, Mandera 1,565 and Isiolo 1,392. Lamu (469) Marsabit (472) and Tana River (675) are the only counties where less than 1,000 persons have been vaccinated since the exercise kicked off.