Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 May 2021)

140 patients have recovered from the disease, 82 from Home Based & Isolation Care, while 58 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 109,217 of whom 79,525 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,692 are from various health facilities.

24 deaths have been reported, with one having occurred in 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates within the last one month and 8 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,805.

1,230 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,654 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 154 patients are in the ICU, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are on observation.

117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files