Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 June 2021)

On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 370,003 and 7,611 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. 1,538 people received the first dose and 1,808 the second dose. A total of 377,614 vaccine doses has been administered in the country.

We are still observing an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases being registered in our country and let me point it out that we still have community transmission of the disease in various areas and the risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly remains high. We therefore need to treat everyone we meet as a potential carrier of the disease as about 80% of those with COVID-19 will be asymptomatic. It important to note that those with COVID-19 including those asymptomatic, if not isolated will transmit the disease to more people hence the need to be adhering to all the preventive and containment measures all the time. It is also my appeal to those that have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and contacts of the confirmed cases to strictly follow isolation and quarantine rules respectively to stop the further spread of the virus to family members, work mates and the community at large.

We need as a country to stop the further spread of COVID-19 and this calls for all of us to adjust our way of life and ensure that we are adhering to the preventive and containment measures wholesomely. Mass gatherings including markets, public transport, workplaces, bars, family gatherings, group sports, churches and funeral ceremonies act as super spreaders of the disease. I should point it out that the more people interact, the closer in distance the interaction is (less than one meter), and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. The higher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. This is the time for us to seriously consider re-strategizing our day to day lives and only make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst. The most important preventive measures we should implement are observing physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette including proper wearing of facemask and ensuring adequate ventilation when having activities indoor. These measures are essential for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must continue taking steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 transmission. Further, it is important to avoid the ‘3 C’ settings where COVID-19 spreads most easily: crowds, close-contact settings and confined space.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Seconds save lives – clean your hands! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.