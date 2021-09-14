Coronavirus - Tunisia: United States Donates Almost Two Million Vaccines to Tunisia Since July 2021

The vaccines were received during a ceremony at Tunis-Carthage International Airport attended by Ambassador Donald Blome, Acting Minister of Health Ali Mrabet, Senior National Security Advisor Vice Admiral Abdelraouf Attallah, USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, Director General of Military Health Major General Dr. Mustapha Ferjani, UNICEF Country Representative for Tunisia Marilena Viviani, and WHO Representative in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has worked hand in hand with Tunisia to provide life-saving medical equipment to counter the pandemic. In addition to critically needed vaccines, the United States provided one million liters of oxygen for immediate use at Tunisian hospitals, two field hospitals with ICU capabilities, lifesaving resuscitation and dialysis machines, and PCR testing equipment to over 40 hospitals throughout the country.

The U.S.-Tunisia partnership is not only saving lives, but also helping Tunisia move towards economic recovery in a post-pandemic climate. The United States’ support for small Tunisian businesses and firms to create and sustain jobs has been integral to mitigating thelong-term economic effects of the pandemic. The U.S. remains committed to the people of Tunisia, their health and their long-term economic recovery.

