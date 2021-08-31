RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Telephone Call from Somali Foreign Minister

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohammed Abdirizak.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke