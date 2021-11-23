Digital Innovation to Boost TB Treatment

According to Mr. Onjare, the project provides real-time information to a TB doctor or nurse, helping them to determine the most appropriate treatment approach for each individual patient. "This makes it possible to provide better individualized care and focus efforts on those patients that need extra support," he said. In his earlier address, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Programme (NTLP) Manager, Riziki Kisonga said the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation-funded project seeks to complement the government's efforts in fighting the deadly disease.

"The challenge in addressing the effects of TB lies in the frequency of taking medication for the patients, we are however optimistic that the digital boxes will reduce the burden on the patients and the health system as a whole," said Mr. Kisonga. The project will implement in five different countries namely Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine.

Research on ASCENT is currently conducted in the regions of Arusha, Manyara, Geita and Mwanza. TB is caused by bacteria and it most often affects the lungs. It is spread through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 9.9 million people fell ill with TB worldwide in 2020.