RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Digital Innovation to Boost TB Treatment

Authors:

APO Importer

The fight against tuberculosis (TB) has received fresh impetus following the rolling out of a latest digital technology. The innovation which is part of Adherence Support Coalition to End TB (ASCENT) employs the use of Digital adherence tools (DAT) which enables the patient giving them more freedom to take the medication when and where it suits them best.

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel
Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel

Speaking here at the weekend, ASCENT Project Manager, Baraka Onjare said the digital innovation helps patients to successfully complete their course of treatment through the use of data-driven support interventions. "Such an innovation bring a more robust way to empower patients to take control of their treatment while simplifying the healthcare workers monitoring task in real-time," explained Mr. Onjare during the launch of ASCENT project.

Recommended articles

According to Mr. Onjare, the project provides real-time information to a TB doctor or nurse, helping them to determine the most appropriate treatment approach for each individual patient. "This makes it possible to provide better individualized care and focus efforts on those patients that need extra support," he said. In his earlier address, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Programme (NTLP) Manager, Riziki Kisonga said the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation-funded project seeks to complement the government's efforts in fighting the deadly disease.

"The challenge in addressing the effects of TB lies in the frequency of taking medication for the patients, we are however optimistic that the digital boxes will reduce the burden on the patients and the health system as a whole," said Mr. Kisonga. The project will implement in five different countries namely Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine.

Research on ASCENT is currently conducted in the regions of Arusha, Manyara, Geita and Mwanza. TB is caused by bacteria and it most often affects the lungs. It is spread through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 9.9 million people fell ill with TB worldwide in 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant

Lions de Fer lift Rwanda Rugby National League 2019

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)