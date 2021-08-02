Emerson Implements Major Green Energy Project in the Middle East with SirajPower

The solar rooftop, which will be financed, designed, constructed, and operated by SirajPower, consists of 5,489 solar panels covering a roof area of 19,340 sqm across four of Emerson’s warehouses and office buildings in Jebel Ali South. The solar system has a capacity of 2.6 MWp and will produce 3.923 GWh of clean energy annually. This project will reduce Emerson’s carbon emissions by 2,891 metric tons annually.

The development aligns with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Shams Dubai program, a leading initiative to make Dubai the smartest city in the world by supporting the diversification of energy mix and promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources.

“Emerson is transforming its culture, business practices, and infrastructure to support a more inclusive and sustainable planet,” Ramnath said. “This solar panel installation project is a great example of our commitment toward sustainability in Dubai and is in line with our global sustainability framework, the ‘Greening Of, Greening By, and Greening With Emerson’ which addresses how we, as a company, approach sustainability through how we do business, how we support our customers and how we collaborate with stakeholders.”

“We’re thrilled to have such an enormous global company like Emerson join our journey to a greener economy. As climate change and global warming-related challenges are becoming increasingly important, more companies are beginning to prioritize sustainability as part of their goals towards a sustainable future. With clean energy at the very core of the UAE’s sustainability vision for the next 50 years, we are honored to be able to support the country achieve its goals.” said Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower.

Emerson recognizes its significant role in advancing technologies and solutions that help improve environmental sustainability in their business, their customers, and the industries they operate in. With this project, Emerson is committed to the environment by lowering emissions, improving energy and resource efficiency, and decreasing waste across the company. Additional information about Emerson’s ESG initiatives can be found in Emerson’s ESG Report at ( Emerson.com/ESG ).

Orient Planet Group (OPG) Tel: +971 4 4562888 Email: media@orientplanet.com Website:OrientPlanet.com About Emerson: Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visitEmerson.com. About SirajPower: SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, commercial, industrial and educational institutions of all sizes within the UAE with plans to expand further regionally. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximize savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is the only locally owned company in Dubai licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

