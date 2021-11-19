Energy Capital & Power Announces New Dates for MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Taking place under the patronage of H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal - who will be opening the highly anticipated conference - and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, COS Petrogaz, Petrosen and various U.S. and Canadian energy industry associations, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 proudly represents the first and only regional energy event in Senegal.

Under the theme ‘A New Wave of Investment,’ the conference is focused on enhancing capital flows and accelerating development in both small- and large-scale project developments across the region. By promoting and showcasing projects such as the Grand Tortue Ahemyim project; the Sangomar field development; and the Taiba N’Diaye wind farm, the event will introduce both regional and international investors to lucrative opportunities across the region.

“MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 marks a significant turning point for the region’s energy sector. The MSGBC region represents the most promising, not only in Africa, but the entire world. With sizeable discoveries being made, large-scale projects taking off, and significant levels of investment directed towards the region, regional players are focused on ensuring energy sector developments reap tangible rewards for the host populations,” stated International Conference Director, Sandra Jeque.

The two-day conference will feature a range of panel discussions on key topics including the flow of U.S. finance and technology; regional cooperation in energy development; cross-border synergies for offshore developments; exploration opportunities; and gas monetization strategies, as well as crucial networking functions that aim to advance collaboration within the region.

With keynote speakers including H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal; Ousmane N’Diaye, Permanent Secretary, COS Petrogaz; Joseph Medou, E&P Director, Petrosen; Mamadou Fall Kane, Deputy Permanent Secretary, COS Petrogaz; Marième Ndoye Decraene, SAR Director General; and Thierno Seydou Ly, Director of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal, the event is well positioned to drive regionally focused dialogue.

“At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, key topics will be addressed including natural gas monetization, energy transition, and power generation, as well as crucial themes such as local content, capacity building, and skills transfer. The event is proud to have the support of industry leaders and influential organizations from across the entire and is committed to not only providing the platform for productive dialogue, but ensuring new partnerships are formed, deals signed, and relationships established that will lead the region to realize its energy and economic goals,” continued Jeque.

To find out more information regarding speaker or sponsorship opportunities at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, please visit www.MSGBC2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com, manuelle@energycapitalpower.com, serigne@energycapitalpower.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files