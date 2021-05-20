Facebook Africa launches 'Made by Africa, Loved by the World' ahead of Africa Day - celebrating Africa's growing cultural impact on the World

Available to view on a dedicated ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ microsite and the official Facebook Africa page (https://bit.ly/3f1Nb5V) from 21st May 2021, the films provide a glimpse into the global successes of African creatives and businesses hailing from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. This includes fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo from South Africa, whose clothing brand ‘Maxhosa’ has been worn by global names such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and most recently had his designs featured in the film ‘Coming to America 2’. Also featured are Sauti Sol , a collective Afro-pop music group hailing from Kenya who have gained international recognition with nominations and shows in Europe and the US and Mark Angel , a Nigerian comedian who has amassed over 15 million global followers on Facebook. The series is aimed at showcasing, hero’ing and honouring the people that are impacting Africa, as well as the world, through their music, arts and crafts.