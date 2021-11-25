Government urges British nationals to leave Ethiopia now

“The conflict in Ethiopia is deteriorating quickly. In the coming days we may see the fighting move closer to Addis Ababa, which could severely limit options for British Nationals to leave Ethiopia.

“I am urging all British Nationals – whatever their circumstance – to leave immediately, while commercial flights are readily available and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport remains open. Interest free loans are available to help British Nationals to return to the UK who may otherwise struggle to afford flights.”

Those who choose not to leave now should make preparations to shelter in a place of safety over the coming weeks. We cannot guarantee there will be options to leave Ethiopia in the future.

FCDO Travel Advice for Ethiopia has advised British nationals to leave the country since 9 November due to the worsening conflict.

To support those wishing to leave, the UK has made available interest-free loans to those who would otherwise be unable to afford commercial flights back to the UK, and has temporarily suspended the requirement for unvaccinated travellers to take a COVID-19 test pre-arrival in the UK.