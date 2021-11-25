RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Government urges British nationals to leave Ethiopia now

Authors:

APO Importer

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is urging British Nationals to leave Ethiopia now while commercial flights continue to operate.

United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said:

Recommended articles

“The conflict in Ethiopia is deteriorating quickly. In the coming days we may see the fighting move closer to Addis Ababa, which could severely limit options for British Nationals to leave Ethiopia.

“I am urging all British Nationals – whatever their circumstance – to leave immediately, while commercial flights are readily available and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport remains open. Interest free loans are available to help British Nationals to return to the UK who may otherwise struggle to afford flights.”

Those who choose not to leave now should make preparations to shelter in a place of safety over the coming weeks. We cannot guarantee there will be options to leave Ethiopia in the future.

FCDO Travel Advice for Ethiopia has advised British nationals to leave the country since 9 November due to the worsening conflict.

To support those wishing to leave, the UK has made available interest-free loans to those who would otherwise be unable to afford commercial flights back to the UK, and has temporarily suspended the requirement for unvaccinated travellers to take a COVID-19 test pre-arrival in the UK.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia