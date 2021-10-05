Joint Statement by IGAD, UNHCR and the governments of South Sudan and Sudan on the Solutions Initiative for 7 million forcibly displaced people

The high-level information sharing session also provided guidance for the implementation period that will follow for the national and regional strategies and plans of action.

Launched in October 2020 as a flagship activity of the IGAD Support Platform , the Solutions Initiative seeks to galvanize international support towards the early recovery and longer-term peacebuilding and resilience needs of over seven million internally displaced people, refugees and returnees as well as their host communities in the two countries. This effort aligns with the aims of the IGAD Nairobi Declaration, an agreement by IGAD member countries to pursue comprehensive regional approaches to deliver durable solutions for refugees while also maintaining protection and promoting self-reliance in countries of asylum.

Humanitarian and development partners, donors and the private sector also have a significant role in supporting the two countries to sustain current aid efforts, consolidate development gains and support governments in addressing the socioeconomic dimensions of displacement – including returns and reintegration – in a sustainable manner. The participants welcomed the various types of support provided to the Initiative by partners including the European Union, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Germany and the World Bank and invited other humanitarian and development partners to join the effort.

There are over 2.2 million refugees from South Sudan hosted in the region, and another 1.7 million displaced in the country. There are more than 1.8 million Sudanese internally displaced, mainly in the Darfur region, and over 700,000 Sudanese refugees located in neighbouring countries. The IGAD member states are Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.