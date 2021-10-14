Junior Avengers emerge victors of the Immy Mudoola Cup

The cup is in honor of Mrs Immy Mudoola for her excellent contribution towards women's rugby. (both senior women and junior teams) Mrs Mudoola also served on the former Uganda Women's Rugby Association Executive Committee as Vice President in its inception and was behind the formation and growth of a couple of the women's clubs/teams. She hosted Thunderbirds for a fully funded camp in Iganga ahead of crucial fixtures like the Brown University game against Thunderbirds.

The Immy Mudoola Cup will also help age grade female players prepare for a structured transition from young players growth through a smooth pathway preparing them for national team and senior club competitions. This annual Cup was used as a tool to encourage senior players to engage with the age grade/upcoming players and mentor them to be the best players.

‘’I was impressed by the tournament because its going to encourage many more young girls to join rugby. I liked it and I appreciate Uganda Rugby Union for the platform for young girls to display their talent.’’- Immy Mudoola

Quote from Beatrice Atim, Women Rugby Development Officer.

The first edition of Immy Mudoola cup was a success as young girls displayed great spirit of rugby. We registered 5 teams that took part in this tournament and we are positive that more teams will come on board. There is need to recognize our U20 by giving them more game time. This will help retain, grow numbers and improve game quality among young girls.

MVP Aromorach Sharon- Junior Avengers

Upcoming Player Akwedet Christine- Kyadondo Peacocks

STANDINGS Junior Avengers 12 points Kyadondo Peacocks 10 points AQRA 06 points Ewes 06 points Black Opals 4 points

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.

Media files