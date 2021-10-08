RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Liberian Vice-Chancellor receives Cuban Head of Mission

Authors:

APO Importer

Cuban Head of Mission Mercedes L. Martínez Herrera was received at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia by Deputy Foreign Minister Honorable Henry Fahnbulleh, with whom she had an important exchange.

Cubaâs Representative Office Abroad
Cubaâs Representative Office Abroad

In a fraternal and cordial atmosphere, both diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral issues of interest to both nations, and highlighted the bonds of friendship that characterize the relations between the two peoples, to which is added the existing political will to cooperate in the multilateral sphere on various issues of global interest.

Recommended articles

During the exchange, the Liberian deputy foreign minister confirmed his government's position of support for Cuba in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of which it has been a victim for more than six decades.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cuba’s Representative Office Abroad.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Statement on the suspension of programmes in Burkina Faso

Norwegian Refugee Council

Scaling up genomic sequencing in Africa

WHO Regional Office for Africa