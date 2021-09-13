Nigeria: African Development Bank President conferred with Leadership Person of the Year Award 2020 - Leadership Newspaper Group

Presenting the award, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said: “Dr. Adesina and other recipients are deserving of this award. To whom much is given, much is also expected.” Dr. Adesina was represented at the award ceremony by the Director General of the Bank Group’s Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow.

Dr. Adesina said: “I am most honoured to be conferred today with the Leadership Person of the Year award by the Leadership Newspapers Group. I congratulate my co-awardees for this great honour. The Leadership Newspaper is one of Nigeria’s most insightful newspapers and media organisations. Their record of promoting good governance and accountable leadership for the people of Nigeria, speaks for itself. I take this moment to salute the great foresight, tenacity and doggedness of your founder Sam Nda-Isaiah, who positioned Leadership Newspapers to what it is today. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

Other recipients in the category were, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

An agricultural economist with several distinctions in academia, development financing and administration, Dr. Adesina has consistently championed development policies and programmes that have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary Africans, reinforce regional integration, and position the continent on a path of self-sufficiency.

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.

