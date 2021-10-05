RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Non-Resident Irish Ambassador pays courtesy call on Seychelles Foreign Minister

Authors:

APO Importer

The newly accredited Irish Ambassador to Seychelles, Mrs. Mary O’Neill paid a courtesy call on Minister Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on Monday 4 October 2021. Ambassador O’Neill presented her credential letters before the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday 5 October 2021, at State House.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde described the relations between Seychelles and Ireland as “historic”. The diplomats took this opportunity to discuss past and existing areas of cooperation in key sectors such as Health and Education. In his capacity as Minister for Tourism, Minister Radegonde proudly remarked on the 10 th year of establishment of cooperation between the Shannon College and the Seychelles Tourism Academy.

Recommended articles

Minister Radegonde also conveyed his appreciation to the Irish Government for removing Seychelles from its red list, reassuring the Ambassador of Government’s efforts to ensure visitors safe travels and stay in Seychelles.

Other topics of discussions were Climate Change, Blue Economy and the possibility of negotiating and concluding a General Cooperation Agreement with Ireland.

H.E. Ms. O’Neill, is the 2nd Irish Ambassador to be accredited to the Republic of Seychelles with residence in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Also present at the meeting were Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Secretary for Tourism Department, Mrs. Sherin Francis and other senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Department.

Seychelles and Ireland established diplomatic relations in 1999.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Maribe narrates struggles she went through before getting baby Zahari with Eric Omondi

Maribe narrates struggles she went through before getting baby Zahari with Eric Omondi

Vera mocks Akuku Danger in bitter rant over claims of refusing to pay him (screenshot)

Vera mocks Akuku Danger in bitter rant over claims of refusing to pay him (screenshot)

Little ways to make that man you're seeing miss you even more

Little ways to make that man you're seeing miss you even more

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Kenya-UK Health Care Workforce Collaboration to facilitate capacity building for Kenyan Nurses

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Sun Exchange secures $2.5 million convertible note financing

The Sun Exchange