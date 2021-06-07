Orange Middle East and Africa and AXA Assurance Maroc sign an agreement to acquire a majority stake in DabaDoc, the Moroccan health-tech company digitalizing access to healthcare in Africa

Orange Middle East and Africa is thereby confirming its ambition to be the leading multi-services digital operator in the region. Through its partnership with DabaDoc and relying on AXA’s globally recognized expertise in healthcare, Orange is positioned as a key player in e-health.

Following its first investment in DabaDoc in 2018, AXA Assurance Maroc is once again consolidating its partnership with the company to accelerate the digitalization and integration of its customers' healthcare journey, facilitating its policyholders’ interactions with healthcare professionals, notably via DabaDoc’s appointment booking and remote consultation infrastructure and network.

In cementing this tri-party partnership, DabaDoc will benefit from the broad experience of AXA, one of the global leaders in health insurance, and Orange’s technological expertise and payment solutions to enable digital solutions to be developed that rapidly scale and benefit patients and the entire African healthcare ecosystem.

Zineb Drissi-Kaitouni, co-founder and CEO of DabaDoc, said: “DabaDoc, a leading health-tech platform in Africa, is supporting the digital transformation of healthcare professions. Orange’s investment in DabaDoc and AXA’s renewed investment will strengthen DabaDoc’s growth ambitions through Orange and AXA’s presence in Africa and the Middle East. The pandemic has strengthened our belief that the digitalization of healthcare services is essential and inevitable.”

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to commit to this ambitious partnership with AXA and DabaDoc to serve the healthcare needs of everyone in Africa and the Middle East through digital technology. At Orange, we are convinced that the digital transformation is a source of progress and that e-health has huge potential. As a responsible operator on the continent, we want to contribute to this major social challenge, especially during a pandemic. The deployment of this type of solution in the countries where we are present will greatly facilitate populations’ access to healthcare services, which is essential to the continent’s development.”

Meryem Chami, CEO of AXA Assurance Maroc and AXA CIMA , said: “AXA is a global leader in health insurance and related services. This is one of the Group’s strategic priorities as part of the Driving Progress 2023 plan. This ambition is even stronger as we are facing an unprecedented health crisis. Through this partnership, we therefore aim to enable patients to access a better healthcare journey in Morocco and to support DabaDoc through its development in the CIMA countries as well.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange.

Press Contacts: Orange Nathalie Chevrier +33 6 48 52 75 83 nathalie.chevrier@orange.com

Khadija Komara +33 6 76 45 96 18 khadija.komara@orange.com

AXA Assurance Kenza El Ofir +212 5 22 88 93 06

About Orange Middle East and Africa: Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 130 million customers as at March 31, 2021. With €5.8 billion in turnover in 2020, Orange MEA is the Group’s main growth region. Orange Money, with its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 50 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange: Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 140,000 employees worldwide at March 31, 2020, including 80,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at March 31, 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About AXA Assurance Maroc: A major player in its business sector, AXA Assurance Maroc offers a comprehensive range of products adapted to individuals and companies’ needs. The company’s turnover in 2020 was 4,871 million dirhams. It is one of the insurance market leaders in Morocco. As part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) strategy, AXA Assurance Maroc leads many initiatives, in particular surrounding prevention and education to reduce risk. www.AXA.ma

WARNING Certain statements in this press release may contain predictions relating to future events, trends, projects or objectives. Due to their nature, these predictions bear risks and uncertainties that may or may not be identified, and may be affected by many factors that could result in a significant discrepancy between the actual outcomes and those indicated in these statements. Please refer to Part 4 ‘Risk factors and risk management’ in the Group reference document for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 to obtain a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties which may influence AXA’s activities. AXA does not under any circumstances commit to publishing an update or a revision of these predictions, or to provide new information or communicate about future events or any other circumstances.