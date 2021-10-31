Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Chair of the African Union (AU) on the margins of the G20. The Leaders discussed the shared commitment of the U.S. and the AU to advance global health security and end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere. They also discussed the recent U.S.-facilitated deal between Moderna and the AU to make up to 110 million vaccine doses available to the AU on an accelerated basis. This is in addition to the 63 million doses of vaccine the U.S. has already shipped to the AU, with more US donated doses delivered each week.