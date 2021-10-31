RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Chair of the African Union (AU) on the margins of the G20. The Leaders discussed the shared commitment of the U.S. and the AU to advance global health security and end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere. They also discussed the recent U.S.-facilitated deal between Moderna and the AU to make up to 110 million vaccine doses available to the AU on an accelerated basis. This is in addition to the 63 million doses of vaccine the U.S. has already shipped to the AU, with more US donated doses delivered each week.

The leaders also discussed the imperative of protecting the Congo Basin rainforest, which is the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world, to meet the global goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. President Biden welcomed President Tshisekedi’s efforts to promote transparency, tackle corruption, and respect human rights in how the DRC manages its vast natural resources. They also discussed President Tshisekedi’s efforts as the AU Chair to promote peace and security in Africa, including the need to resolve the widening crisis in Ethiopia and restore the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

