Saudi Arabia's Telecommunications Operator, Specialized by STC, Launches Broadband Push-to-Talk Solution from Motorola Solutions

“Our investment will immediately enhance communication for our customers, whilst future-proofing the network for new services in coming years'', said Hesham Almomen, chief technology officer at Specialized by STC. “As the leading telecommunications operator in Saudi Arabia, our network must be secure, reliable and optimized for safety to support our wide range of customers spanning government agencies, public safety and enterprise organizations.”

“We look forward to building on our successful partnership with Specialized by STC to offer secure and dynamic communication capabilities that support customers’ operational and security priorities,” said Patrick Fitting, regional vice president Middle East and Africa at Motorola Solutions.”Specialized joins Swedish operator, Telia (https://bit.ly/3CWWAVS) , Dutch telecommunications provider, KPN and French telecommunications operator, SFR (https://bit.ly/31wxK1x) , in selecting Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical PTT for best-in-class performance, cost efficiency, reliability, scalability and voice quality.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Motorola Solutions.

Media Contact: Susanne Stier Motorola Solutions Mobile: +49 (0)172 6161773 Susanne.Stier@motorolasolutions.com

About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.MotorolaSolutions.com.

Media files