Motorola Solutions will deliver a scalable, highly resilient, network-integrated 3GPP standards-compliant mission-critical solution that provides secure connectivity over Specialized by STC’s LTE network. The new service will offer enhanced multimedia capabilities including push-to-video and text, file transfer, location and geo-fencing services, with seamless connection for users regardless of the type of device they carry. The operator can also expand the service with new mission-critical solutions and applications in the future.
Saudi Arabia's Telecommunications Operator, Specialized by STC, Launches Broadband Push-to-Talk Solution from Motorola Solutions
Specialized by STC (https://bit.ly/3bFyZgv), the leading telecommunications operator in Saudi Arabia, has selected Motorola Solutions (https://bit.ly/3q6sr2U) to deliver a next-generation mission-critical Push-to-Talk (PTT) (https://bit.ly/3EGSZMk) solution to provide its customers with instant communication and collaboration capabilities to increase efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.
“Our investment will immediately enhance communication for our customers, whilst future-proofing the network for new services in coming years'', said Hesham Almomen, chief technology officer at Specialized by STC. “As the leading telecommunications operator in Saudi Arabia, our network must be secure, reliable and optimized for safety to support our wide range of customers spanning government agencies, public safety and enterprise organizations.”
“We look forward to building on our successful partnership with Specialized by STC to offer secure and dynamic communication capabilities that support customers’ operational and security priorities,” said Patrick Fitting, regional vice president Middle East and Africa at Motorola Solutions.”Specialized joins Swedish operator, Telia (https://bit.ly/3CWWAVS), Dutch telecommunications provider, KPN and French telecommunications operator, SFR (https://bit.ly/31wxK1x), in selecting Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical PTT for best-in-class performance, cost efficiency, reliability, scalability and voice quality.”
