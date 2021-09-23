The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in his endeavours to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.
Security Council Press Statement on Sudan
The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attempt on 21 September to disrupt Sudan’s transition by force.
The members of the Security Council urged all stakeholders to engage constructively with the national initiative known as “The National Crisis and Issues of the Transition – The Way Forward”, andfurther encouraged Sudan’s civilian and military actors to remain committed and continue working in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration to achieve the goal of Sudan’s inclusive transition as outlined in the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement.
The members of the Security Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support Sudan during the transition period, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity of Sudan.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).
