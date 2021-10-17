RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

South Africa: Deputy Minister Botes concludes his Working Visit to Serbia and Bulgaria

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his Working Visit to Serbia and Bulgaria, where took part in the High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Bilateral Political Consultation, respectively.

The High-Level Commemorative Meeting was co-hosted by the President of the Republic of Serbia, HE Mr Aleksandar Vučić, together with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, HE Mr Ilham Aliyev, the Chair of the NAM.

The meeting was attended by 120 member states, including 17 observer states and 10 international observer organisations. The delegations deliberated on the historical importance of the Belgrade conference in 1961 by recalling the noble aim of the founding fathers of NAM held in Belgrade 60 years ago, which was to promote the peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in full compliance with the Bandung principles.

The delegates also reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity.

In Bulgaria, the Deputy Minister met with the Minister of Economy, Ms Daniela Vezieva, to discuss economic cooperation.

The Deputy Minister also participated in a business roundtable at the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Deputy Minister Botes concluded his working visit with by holding Bilateral Political Consultations with the Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Zarista Dinkova.

The meeting discussed the two sides’ commitment to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as possible collaboration on regional and multilateral issues on areas of common interests. The meeting further discussed possibilities for increased foreign direct investment into South Africa and improved South African value-added exports into Bulgaria.

