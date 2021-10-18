RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer will travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania for official meetings next week. He will be joined by National Security Council Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Michael Gonzalez. In Nigeria, Mr. Finer will affirm the importance of the U.S. relationship with Africa’s largest democracy. He will discuss our commitment to democratic progress, the rule of law, and combatting the threats posed by climate change andterrorism.Hewill also discuss U.S. commitment to global health security as3.5 million U.S.-donated Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Nigeria.In Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. and Equatoguinean delegationswill discuss maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. In Mauritania, the host of the G5 Sahel Executive Secretariat, the delegations will discuss our shared commitment to combatting terrorist groups as well as other issues of mutual interest.

U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.

