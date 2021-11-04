Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

In this regard, the Chairperson calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the full respect for the life and property of civilians, as well as state infrastructure.

The Chairperson further call on the parties to urge their supporters against acts of reprisal against any community, and refrain from hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.

The Chairperson reminds the parties of their international obligations regarding compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, with particular regard to the protection of civilians and ensuring access to humanitarian assistance by communities in need.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to work with the parties in support of a consensual political process.

To this end, the Chairperson calls on the parties to engage with the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President H.E Olusegun Obasanjo.