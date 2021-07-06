Telecoming implements a multi-language feature in all its services for kids

Technically, the new feature is a player adapted to select different languages. When users are watching a video, they can shift the language at any moment, instantly. This development fosters a better learning experience while playing and consolidates the company SVOD platform in the African digital edutainment industry. Children will be able to change the audio [1]of the most popular characters, at any time and from any device.

All Telecoming services adding this option have the ‘KidSafe Seal’. It is an independent safety certification designed for children-friendly sites that covers online game sites, educational services, mobile apps, tablet devices and other similar online and interactive services. This way, during their summer holidays, African children will be able to continue safely learning with Telecoming contents in the language of their choice.

According to David Murillo, Telecoming Product Director, “this innovative functionality enables us to offer large-scale, impactful educational content among children in the African market.Our edutainment offer already has a remarkable uptake, favouring diversity and multicultural immersion at the same time. In addition, we guarantee parents a safe digital environment for their children”, states Murillo.

The new technological development is another step in a growing and extraordinarily dynamic digital market such as the African one, where Telecoming monetizes digital content since 2015 in partnership with the main mobile operators and the best local content producers.

1. Available languages depending on the region: English / Spanish / Arabic / French / Kiswahili / Luganda / Yoruba / Kikuyu / Luo / Kinyarwanda / Hausa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Telecoming.

Telecoming’s press contact: Bárbara González barbara@bg10.es M. +34 603 578 654