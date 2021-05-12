The Newest TECNO CAMON 17 Pro raised the bar for selfie smartphones, allowing users to express their true selves creatively in their own way

TECNO is always upholding the brand motto ‘young at heart’ and never stop pursuing excellence in deeply plying the global emerging markets. TECNO constantly upgrade product design and qualities, which is increasingly elegant, energetic, durable and constantly pioneering and touches human spirit. TECNO CAMON 17 is such a brand-new product in post-epidemic era.

48MP AI selfie camera enables the beauty in all the glory

The 48 MP selfie camera can capture the beautiful details in an elegant way of the user with an added professional finish. The embedded artificial intelligence (AI) technology can elevate selfie through accurate algorithms which can identify features based on gender and also adjust the environment light to make the user front and centre of the shot. The wide selection of user-friendly tools equipped at TECNO CAMON 17 Pro help users personalize the images they want to portray. Users can now conceal blemishes, hide dark circles, perfect body shape, and do a lot more to fine-tune beauty as they please. Extensive studies have been carried out to make sure the beautification works seamlessly on every skin tone.

TECNO Camera LAB - The TAIVOS ™ Imaging Laboratory

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro comes with trademarked TAIVOS technology. TAIVOS, which stands for TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution provides users with an unprecedented visual experience, especially in low-light environments. TAIVOS can filter image noise better and optimize image clarity, thereby enhancing night photography effects. TECNO is always working hard to push the limits of performance of mobile phone photography and has carried out much research to incorporate better technology. Its research involved a large volume of photos and hundreds of professional photographers, making the film credible and technology reliable. This allows TECNO to bring the best camera technology into the TECNO CAMON 17 Pro, making it an industry leader in photography.

The Super Night Mode of TECNO CAMON 17 Pro supported by TAIVOS™ lets in more light and optimizes details against a low-light background, adding unrivalled clarity to the photos, which allows users to, literally, find light even in the dark. TheAI technology is also used to make the user’s skin look absolutely stunning, no matter what skin tone they may have.

Stunning Elegant Appearance with both Aesthetics and Functionality

The 6.8-inch 1080x2460 FHD display provides incomparable clarity and is a feast for the eyes. Every edge feels sharper and every color is brighter so the user can truly immerse the photos in high-definition video and intense games. The 90 Hz super-high refreshing rate offers it a smooth, snappy and refreshing experience.

The phone’s appearance has been constructed with ample consideration of both practicality and aesthetics of elegance. The designers made use of light and shadow, as well as meticulously crafted nanoscale textures. Optical coating has also been incorporated to make the phone fingerprint resistant.The phone had been designed with a strict set of ergonomic principles in mind. The body is slimmer, and the edges are adjusted in order to give the user an easy hold.

Long Lasting Battery with Peak Performance

It is able to give users the performance they deserve; Animations are smoother, games are more immersive, and networking is faster. It contains the 8 core CPU with HyperEngine game optimization, making it TECNO’s fastest chip yet, and at the same time still providing users with exceptional performance. Network optimization with the prediction engine allows for WIFI/LTE concurrency so your connection remains uninterrupted while gaming.With an enormous 5000mAh battery you do not need to worry about your phone dying during crucial moments. Furthermore, the TECNO CAMON 17 Pro comes with fast charging so users do not have to wait – the TECNO CAMON 17 Pro will be ready to leave when they are.

G95 Chip , Smoother& Faster Performance

Animations are smoother, games are more immersive and networking is faster. The 8 core CPU with HyperEngine game optimization is the fastest chip yet giving the users exceptional performance. Additionally, intelligent scheduling and balancing allows reallocation of resources to ensure maximum power efficiency so the battery will last longer. Network optimization with the prediction engine allows for WIFI/LTE concurrency so the connection remains uninterrupted while gaming.

Fitted with the Latest OS7.6 System Carefully Designed with Users in Mind

TECNO understands that privacy matters. The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro allows users to use fingerprints to lock apps away and keep data as secure as possible. The phone also comes with a privacy film that ensures only the user looking directly at the screen can see what is being shown.

One-click blockbuster allows the users to pick from professional templates to create dynamic and exciting albums to be played back for the friends and family. Sharing breathtaking moments could not be easier.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

