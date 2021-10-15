Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

The methodology includes three sections: 1) CEOs of African exchange listed companies with a market cap over $150 million USD; 2) division heads of African exchange listed companies where the division itself would be valued at over $150 million were it standalone; and 3) Africa region heads, or country heads, of globally listed companies with a market cap of over $50 billion.

Africa.com Chair and Executive Editor Teresa Clarke said, “The list has started a movement to give African women something larger to aspire to: running a large, complex business - not just SMEs as is often the focus of women in business.”

The Africa.com 2021 Definitive List of Women CEOs Rank Name Title Company Country Stock Exchange Market Cap 1 Natascha Viljoen CEO Anglo American Platinum South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $37.6 billion USD 2 Mpumi Madisa CEO / Executive Director Bidvest Group South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $3.6 billion USD 3 Lizé Lambrechts CEO / Executive Director Santam South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $1.9 billion USD 4 Miriam Olusanya Managing Director Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd Nigeria Nigeria Stock Exchange $1.4 billion USD 5 Jane Karuku Group Managing Director and CEO East African Breweries Ltd Kenya Nairobi Stock Exchange $1.2 billion USD 6 Helena Conradie CEO Satrix 40 South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $650 million USD 7 Leila Fourie CEO JSE South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $640 million USD 8 Ruth Zaipuna CEO NMB Bank Tanzania Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange $505 million USD 9 Nathalie Alquier CEO Centrale Danone Morocco Casablanca Stock Exchange $500 million USD 10 Catherine Lesetedi Group Chief Executive Officer Botswana Insurance Holdings Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange $445 million USD 11 Mansa Nettey Chief Executive Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Ghana Stock Exchange $425 million USD 12 Anne Juuko CEO Stanbic Bank Holdings Uganda Uganda Securities Exchange $370 million USD 13 Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane Managing Director Absa Bank Botswana Ltd Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange $346 million USD 14 Jackie van Niekerk CEO Attacq Ltd South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $323 million USD 15 Jalila Mezni CEO Société d'Articles Hygiéniques LILAS Tunisia Bourse de Tunis Stock Exchange $304 million USD 16 Amelia Beattie CEO Liberty Two Degrees South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $281 million USD 17 Mercia Geises CEO SBN Holdings Ltd (Standard Bank) Namibia Namibian Stock Exchange $277 million USD 18 Rebecca Miano Managing Director and CEO Kenya Electricity Generating Kenya Nairobi Stock Exchange $275 million USD 19 Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun VP, Managing Director Oulmes Morocco MC/Casablanca Stock Exchange $230 million USD 20 Diane Karusisi CEO BK Group PLC Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange $205 million USD 21 Nasim Devji Group CEO and Managing Director Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Nairobi Stock Exchange $178 million USD 22 Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe Managing Director and CEO Fidelity Bank Nigeria Nigerian Stock Exchange $165 million USD DIVISION HEADS 23 Kanyisa Mkhize CEO Sanlam Corporate Sanlam South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $8.6 billion USD 24 Vivien McMenamin CEO South Africa Mondi South Africa South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $7.7 billion USD 25 Nevine Wefky President of Corporate Credit and Investment Commercial International Bank Egypt Egyptian Exchange $5.7 Billion USD 26 Yolisa Phahle CEO General Entertainment and Connected Video The MultiChoice Group South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $3.8 billion USD 27 Kerrin Land Managing Director, Personal Finance & Wealth Management Old Mutual South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $3.7 billion USD 28 Prabashini Moodley Managing Director Old Mutual Corporate South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $3.7 billion USD 29 Hannah Sadiki Bidvest Financial Services CEO Bidvest Financial Services South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $3.6 billion USD 30 Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services Sonatel Senegal Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières $2.2 billion USD 31 Aminata Kane Ndiaye CEO Orange Sierra Leone Sonatel Senegal Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières $2.2 billion USD 32 Kerry Cassel CEO Financial Services Sector Motus Holdings South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $1.1 billion USD 33 Anet Ahern CEO PSG Asset Management PSG Konsult South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange $819 million USD 34 Nanees Adel CSH Managing Director Cleopatra Hospital Egypt Egyptian Exchange $468 million USD 35 Hélène Echevin CEO, CIEL Healthcare CIEL Mauritius Stock Exchange of Mauritius $166 million USD REGIONAL HEADS 36 Teju Ajani Managing Director Nigeria Apple Nigeria NASDAQ $2.1 trillion USD 37 Juliet Ehimuan Director West Africa Google Nigeria NASDAQ $2.1 trillion USD 38 Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu Country Lead Kenya Microsoft Kenya NASDAQ $1.9 trillion USD 39 Lillian Barnard CEO South Africa Microsoft South Africa NASDAQ $1.9 trillion USD 40 Nunu Ntshingila Regional Director, Africa Facebook South Africa NASDAQ $836 billion USD 41 Aida Diarra Senior Vice President and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa VISA Inc South Africa New York Stock Exchange $466 billion USD 42 Chantal Umutoni Kagame CEO MTN Rwanda Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange $361 billion USD 43 Yvonne Ike Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Bank of America Nigeria New York Stock Exchange $332 billion USD 44 Cathy Smith MD Sub-Saharan Africa SAP South Africa Frankfurt Stock Exchange $171 billion USD 45 Ireti Samuel-Ogbu CEO Nigeria and Ghana Citibank Nigeria New York Stock Exchange $151 billion USD 46 Mariam Kane-Garcia CEO South Africa & Executive VP Southern Africa TotalEnergies South Africa Euronext $122 billion USD 47 Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh Regional Head North, East. and West Africa IBM Ghana NASDAQ $119 billion USD 48 Brenda Mbathi President GE East Africa General Electra Kenya New York Stock Exchange $111 billion USD 49 Mpumi Zikalala Managing Director, de Beers Group Managed Operations De Beers Group South Africa De Beers $61 billion USD 50 Taelo Mojapelo CEO and Vice President British Petroleum Southern Africa South Africa LSE/London Stock Exchange $59 billion USD

