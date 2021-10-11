RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Tunisia Strongly Denounces Calls to Intervene in its Internal Affairs

Authors:

APO Importer

Tunisia strongly denounces the shameful statements of political figures who call on foreign parties to intervene in internal affairs and incite against the country to compromise its rectification process and harm its relations abroad.

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad
Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad

Tunisia which reaffirms its full commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms, freedom of expression, in particular, is astonished to see these statements from personalities who have held high office, in this delicate context which requires close ranks for the general interest of the country. An interest that must be placed above all other considerations.

Recommended articles

Tunisia will remain attached to its sovereignty and the independence of its decision. It will defend its relations with its partners on the basis of equality and mutual respect and does not accept interference in its internal affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Khato Civils Announces Drive To Mentor Next Generation Of African Firms

Khato Civils

Thousands of Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 million (635m ZK) agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Investment Bank (EIB)

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation