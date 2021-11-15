RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UN Allocates $40 Million from Emergency Funds to Humanitarian Response in Ethiopia

Authors:

APO Importer

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths today allocated US$25 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection of civilians in Ethiopia.

Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

A $15 million allocation from the country-based Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) was also announced, increasing the total injection of new resources to Ethiopia to $40 million.

Recommended articles

The combined allocation of funds will help scale up emergency operations in Ethiopia’s conflict-affected northern regions and support an early response to the drought in southern Ethiopia. “Millions of people in northern Ethiopia are living on a knife-edge as the humanitarian crisis is growing deeper and wider,” said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, who has just returned from Ethiopia. “Across the country, needs are rising.

"This injection of cash will help aid organizations meet some of the most vulnerable people’s need for protection and relief.” In Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, the allocation will support relief agencies providing protection and other life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict. Women, boys and girls continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, yet their protection needs remain underfunded.

In the drought-affected Somali and Oromia regions, the additional funding will support early response and anticipatory action. Relief agencies will provide drinking water, including to prevent waterborne diseases and mitigate the risk of cholera outbreaks. Agencies will also support pastoral communities to preserve their livestock.

This new allocation brings CERF’s support to Ethiopia this year to $65 million, making Ethiopia the second-highest recipient of CERF funds in 2021. Support from the EHF this year now totals some $80 million.

However, humanitarian operations throughout the country face a funding gap of $1.3 billion, including $350 million for the response in Tigray.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

New Opportunities Emerge in Africa as Broll Looks Beyond 2021 to the Recovery of the Real-estate Market

Broll Property Group

Sahara group advocates measured transition in Africa's upstream sector

Africa Oil Week

Erik Prince to Drive the Discussion on Energy Security at African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

The European Union continues its support to Sahrawi refugees in Algeria

World Food Programme (WFP)