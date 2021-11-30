RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UNESCO ROSA Leads Discussion on Management of Transboundary Groundwater Resources in Africa

Authors:

APO Importer

The just ended Africa Water Week provided an opportunity for UNESCO to share with the region, lessons learnt and best practices from the ongoing Governance of Groundwater Resources in Transboundary Aquifers (GGRETA) project in Southern Africa. The project aims to strengthen regional stability, cooperation and peace through the establishment of cooperative frameworks for transboundary groundwater governance.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Speaking during the session on groundwater management and governance, experts urged the member states in Africa, especially the responsible authorities to invest in the assessment of groundwater resources that is, the transboundary aquifers. This is due to the lack of data available on the transboundary aquifers (TBAs), with only 15% of these have been subjected to scientific studies which makes it difficult to manage the same. The experts also presented on the potential of applying remote sensing, as a powerful tool that can be used to understand groundwater modelling, aiding in effective management of the resources, under the uncertain climatic conditions.

Recommended articles

One of the key recommendations from the GRETTA session was to strengthen the cooperative frameworks and activities with Africa, especially focusing on capacity building, knowledge sharing and management, to increase the overall benefits that can be derived from ground water.

The participants attending the session applauded the significant progress that has been made to strengthen scientific understanding of transboundary aquifers through the setup of modelling frameworks. They also lauded the capacity building initiatives which are being run as part of the GGRETA project. In addition the participants called for the continuation of the capacity building programmes using online channels due to the constraints presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa reaffirms the Organization's commitment to meeting food security and livelihood needs in Mozambique

FAO Regional Office for Africa

Malabo Montpellier Panel to host 9th Malabo Montpellier Forum

AKADEMIYA2063