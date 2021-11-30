RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UNSMIL warns against acts that could serve to deprive Libyans of exercising their democratic right

Authors:

APO Importer

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is following with great concern the continued closure of Sebha Court of Appeal, in addition to reported threats against the judiciary. An armed group, allegedly affiliated to forces controlling Sebha, has reportedly, again, violently obstructed the work of the Sebha Court of Appeal. The reports also indicate that judges were physically prevented from conducting their legally mandated duties, directly impeding the electoral process.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

UNSMIL is also alarmed by increasing reports of intimidation and threats against judges and judicial employees, particularly those dealing with electoral-related complaints, as well as against candidates, in a number of locations in Libya. UNSMIL strongly condemns all acts aimed at jeopardizing the integrity of the electoral process, preventing Libyans from exercising their democratic rights in safety and in dignity.

Recommended articles

The Mission reminds all parties involved in obstructing the justice system that they are subject to criminal responsibility under Libyan law (criminal procedure code and Law. No.1 of 2021 on Presidential Elections) and may be subject to sanctions as per relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

UNSMIL reiterates its calls to relevant parties and authorities to take all feasible measures to facilitate the work of the judicial system with full respect for their independence. It urges all relevant security authorities to ensure equal access to due process for all candidates and guarantee the safety and security of judges and judicial employees.

The mission reiterated its commitment to holding the parliamentary and presidential elections, as per the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap and as set out in UN Security Council resolution 2570 (2021). It requests the authorities and institutions to take all the necessary steps to ensure holding both elections as a free, fair inclusive, and credible process without intimidation or obstructions in the conditions of security. The Mission warns against any action that could serve to deprive Libyans of their right to democratically elect their representatives and undermine the holding of free, fair, inclusive, credible, and transparent elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US State Department return stolen artifacts to Mali

U.S. Embassy in Niger

Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot Marks its Tenth Anniversary

Steyn City