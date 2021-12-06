RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

U.S. Embassy Awards U.S. Film Residency Programs to Egyptian Filmmakers at Cairo International Film Festival

Authors:

APO Importer

Once again, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo is supporting the Cairo International Film Festival to strengthen collaboration between Americans and Egyptians in the film and television sectors.

U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt
U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt

Through Cairo Industry Days, the festival’s educational platform, the U.S. Embassy awarded Egyptian filmmakers Sara Shazli and Adham Al Sharif with in-person film residencies in Los Angeles. The Embassy is also supporting Ayten Amin, a past residency participant, to screen her film, Souad, in Los Angeles prior to representing Egypt at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards competition.

Recommended articles

Shazli and Al Sharif’s residency programs carry a combined value of $19,000 and are managed by Film Independent, an implementing partner of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs.

“Since 2016, the U.S. Embassy has partnered with the Cairo International Film Festival to bring together American and Egyptian screenwriters, directors, and film experts to share ideas, network, and collaborate. Our programs strengthen creative industries as well as our strategic partnership,” commented U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan R. Cohen.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.

Media files

U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of State 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Trending

Sweden and UN Agencies launch multi-year project to strengthen food and nutrition security in Mali

World Food Programme (WFP)

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Coronavirus - Africa: Update on Omicron

World Health Organization (WHO)

Invitation to Pre-Africa Investment Forum Press Conference, Monday 29 November

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)