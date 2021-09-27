U.S. Strengthens Nigeria's Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response

About 40 participants drawn from the NCDC, state-level ministries of health, Nigeria Port Health Services, and the Nigerian military were certified in the first cohort of the intermediate-level Public Health Emergency Management Professional Certification Program (PHEM PC) adapted from the US-CDC was delivered by Georgetown University, a leader in Public Health Emergency Management training.

The Consul General highlighted the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria in strengthening health security and response to disease threats. “The U.S. Government is committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of Nigerians through initiatives and training that increase disease prevention, detection, and response,” she added.

The PHEM PC Program equipped emergency managers, incident managers, state epidemiologists, first responders, watch managers, and other public health experts with specialized training in crisis and emergency risk communication, public health emergency management functions, and operations. The knowledge, competencies, and skill set taught in the course will help officials coordinate public health emergencies.

In 2019, Nigeria became a GHSA partner country committed to achieving GHSA 2024 targets and IHR requirements. The PHEM training is part of the U.S. Government’s efforts to support pandemic preparedness in Nigeria and globally.