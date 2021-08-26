'We are keen to learn from UAE's economic model', says Minister of Foreign Affairs of Democratic Republic of Congo

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for commercial and economic cooperation between the UAE and the DRC, Lutumdula said, stressing the importance of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their chambers of commerce and industry to encouraging trade and exchanging economic expertise.

Humaid bin Salem highlighted the federation’s keenness to boost its commercial ties with all chambers and business communities, noting Emirati chambers of commerce have participated in events in African countries, and there is a plan to organise various African events and open new markets for local products.

He also affirmed the need to run flights between the UAE and the DRC to facilitate the movement of goods, business leaders and commercial delegations.