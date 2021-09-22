WFP and Takeda deepen partnership in West Africa to strengthen health emergency response

In West Africa, fragile supply chains can lead to delays and damage in the transport and storage of medicines and other vital health items, leaving vulnerable communities without the help they need. This new initiative, which will run from 2022 to 2026, will build on existing activities as part of the current Takeda-WFP partnership, helpingto address supply chain gaps and challenges at a regional level, ensuring better accessibility and availability of health products in fragile environmentsthrough the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Accra, Ghana.

The United Nations Humanitarian Response Depots (UNHRD) are a network of six strategically located hubs around the world that provide supply chain services to the humanitarian community.UNHRD Ghana, in Accra,supportshumanitarian organizations working across17 West African countries.This initiative will enhance the capacity of UNHRD Accra to store and deliver temperature-sensitive health products on behalf of the humanitarian community, and willcreate a Regional Logistics Knowledge Centre, where supply chain professionals and representatives from national governments in the region can receive training on best-in-class supply chain practices, ensuring that they are better equipped to face and manage health emergencies.

“WFP has been working with Takeda since 2020 and we value this partnership enormously,” said WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley.“This new generous donation from Takeda reflects the success and sustainability of our collaboration and will help public and private actors in West Africa prepare for, and respond to, health emergencies – so that vital supplies can reach those most in need.”

“Takeda is proud to continue working with the World Food Programme totransform supply chains andensure access to critical health products inWest Africa,” said TakakoOhyabu, Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer at Takeda. “Our Global CSR Programpartners are selected annually by our employees around the world. Through this program, we arefocused on strengthening health systems andour work with WFPcontinues to be meaningful to employees. As we continue thispartnership, we hope to empower communities in West Africa to be ready forthe health challenges ofthe future.”