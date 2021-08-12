Zambia's First choice for Broiler Chicken, Ross Breeders, partners with Cellulant to digitise their payments with Tingg

They chose Cellulant as that partner.

Recently, Cellulant introduced a Tingg, a single integrated digital payment solution, in Zambia.Tingg offers simplified payment tools and processes for businesses to manage their payments. As a result, businesses can offer their customers to make payments for goods and services using locally relevant payment options.

Through Tingg, Cellulant’s digital payments platform, Ross Breeders has been able to reduce cash transaction volumes and offer their customers a seamless payment experience.

Today, Customers can pay for a range of products such as Chicken Feed, Day-old Chicks, and Supreme Chicken products at any Ross Breeders depot using any mobile money network. Tingg allows customers to pay with ease via a stable and secured channel, while Ross Breeders can collect and manage their payment processes on a single platform.

Speaking of the partnership, Country Manager, Cellulant Zambia, Gilbert Lungu, ‘’Ross Breeders is one of the leading businesses in the poultry industry in Zambia. We are happy to be able to partner with them and support them in their growth journey. Ross Breeders customers across Zambia can purchase their goods at any of the retail outlets and pay through any payment channel of their choice.”

“We expect to see a growing demand and modernisation of the supply chain that will in return create additional demand for all input manufacturers like equipment’s, animal nutrition, genetics, animal health, and so on. Ross Breeders are at the forefront of this modernisation, and we are glad to be their partner as they digitise their payments.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cellulant.

For further information contact: Andrew Lala media@cellulant.io

Media files