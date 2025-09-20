CANEX Creations Inc appoints Osahon Akpata as CEO: Here's his decorated career

The Board of Directors of the CANEX Creations Incorporated (CCInc), a subsidiary of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), has appointed Mr. Osahon Akpata as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company.

His appointment was confirmed in a statement released on September 18, 2025.

Mrs Kanayo Awani, Chairperson of the CCInc Board said that Akpata brings a perfect and unique mix of experience and expertise spanning finance, strategy and business development, making his the perfect fit for the role.

The Board was, therefore, very pleased to confirm him as CEO, particularly given the instrumental role he has played in building CCInc from the ground up and his proven ability to bridge investment expertise with deep knowledge of Africa’s creative and innovation economy. These attributes make Mr. Akpata very well suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Mrs Kanayo Awani, Chairperson of the CCInc Board

In his new role, Akpata will strengthen the team and continue delivering on the mandate that the company serves.

The newly-appointed CEO expressed his delight at assuming the role, noting that CCInc is uniquely positioned to unlock the continent’s full value by driving commercialization and strategic collaborations that empower creators.

I am honored to take on this role at such a critical juncture for Africa’s creative economy. CCInc is uniquely positioned to unlock the full value of African intellectual property by driving commercialization, building global partnerships, and delivering returns that benefit creators and economies alike.

Decorated career and accomplishments

Mr Akpata is a seasoned executive who served as the Head of CANEX Creations within the Afreximbank Group since its inception.

He is credited with spearheading the operationalization of CANEX Creations Incorporated, providing strategic leadership and growing its initial investment pipeline.

He also established its governance framework and shaped its strategy, etting up the entity for success.

His wealth of experience also includes serving as the Head of SME business, retail payments and strategic partnerships at Ecobank Group where he several new business units, expanding the footprints of Ecobank Group across the continent.

Prior to this, Mr. Akpata worked at McKinsey and Company where he was tasked with guiding and advising African banks and multinational clients on strategy execution.

Awards of excellence earned while working at Johnson and Johnson in the United States in the initial years of his career are part of his decorated career.

Experience in media

He is recognized as a trusted advisor in the vibrant media and entertainment ecosystem where he has supported high-profile projects in film, television, publishing and visual arts.

Mr Akpata is also a published author with several publications to his name, having made his debut at the age of 11.

His works have appeared in reputable publications across the globe such as Essence, Forbes, and Vogue Italia magazines.

Osahon Akpata

Beyond the corporate and media spheres, he has cultivated strong global networks in the industry.