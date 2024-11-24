With her son making money moves to become the richest person in the world, Maye Musk is also not left behind. She has been travelling the world, making money and enjoying her life while growing her empire.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on April 19, 1948, Maye Musk moved to South Africa as baby and started modeling at 15.

She was a finalist in the 1969 Miss South Africa contest before moving on to conquer the world as model, actress, author and businesswoman while raising Elon Musk and his two siblings.

Walking out of an abusive marriage and modelling career

Maye married Erroll in 1970 and after spending nine years with him, she decided it was time to move on, leaving the relationship with nothing but a strong determination to succeed in life and provide for her family.

Maye revealed in a 2019 interview that her ex-husband was not ionly abusive, but also treated her badly.

Everybody I knew called him 'the Pig' because he treated me so badly in public. And I was too scared to tell anyone," she explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar adding that "like every abused woman, I was embarrassed, and I knew I had made a mistake, you know? ... He told me over and over that I was stupid, ugly, boring.

Glamorous career

The 76-year-old has brand deals, growing social media presence and is aging gracefully while still gracing the runway for notable brands.

She is the she’s a global brand ambassador for Chinese mattress brand AISE Baobao.

Maye Musk also graced the runway earlier in the year for apparel brand JNBY in Hangzhou.

International celebrity status

She has attained international celebrity status in her own right and is particularly popular in China where she been a regular visitor.

Her engagements in the Asian nation range from promoting brands, speaking engagements, modeling gigs and starring in ads for renowned brands.

Notable engagements include starring in ads and commercials promoting Oppo’s popular Find X6 Pro smartphone, and partnering with handbag brand Oleada on a limited-edition luxury handbag.

She opened up on her unique bond with China in February 2024, when gracing the runway for Chinese Fashion brand, Juzui saying that she was visiting China almost every month.

“When I go to China, everybody’s happy, friendly and fun,” Maye Musk told Women’s Wear Daily, adding that: “Even with my friends here, they all want to visit China now.”

Power mom and published author

Maye Musk is an accomplished author and her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success sold millions of copies.

It was especially popular with female readers who hold her in high regard as a symbol of strong parenting that moulded the world’s richest man as of November 2024.