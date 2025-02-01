Guinness World Record Attempt: Inside Mackinlay Music’s 24 hour trumpet marathon

Celebrated Kenyan trumpeter Mackinlay Music has embarked on a bold, record-shattering move in which with the goal of shuttering the Guinness World Record for the longest trumpet performance.

Crowds gathered at the Geco Café, Nairobi to witness history in the making with the acclaimed trumpeter releasing an elaborate list of what revelers will be treated to as he goes for the 24-hour Trumpet Marathon to break the Guinness World Record.

Backed by a dedicated team that has embraced his vision, Mackinlay pumped the first gush of air into his trumpet at 8pm, marking the start of the marathon amid applause from a crowd that gathered to witness the attempt.

Streaming the event live across various social media platform and with a stopwatch counting the minutes behind him, Mackinlay embarked on a quest to add his name to the Guinness Book of World Records on Friday, January 31.

A proper musical catalogue was availed with a list of artists and bands lined up to join him at various points to add flavour to the attempt.

We want to give fans a fully-fledged concert and not just me on stage like some mad person blowing the trumpet all day.

Mental & physical preparations

Mackinlay prepared for the feat for more than six months and assembled a team that believes in his vision.

The preparation was both physical as well as mental with Mackinlay out to push himself to the edge and inspire artists and music enthusiasts across the globe.

“It’s not just about the physical aspect but also the mental preparation. I’ve been working out for months, eating well, and getting enough rest. Through this attempt, I am hoping to push the limits of what’s possible and demonstrate the transformative power of human potential." He explained in reference to the preparations for the feat.

8 Guinness World Records broken by Kenya

Kenya is no stranger to Guinness World Records with at least 8 records broken by Kenya.