Betty Kyallo is a celebrated Kenyan media personality, entrepreneur, and businesswoman. Over the years, she has built a strong presence in the media industry, working with top TV stations such as KTN and K24.

Beyond her career, Betty is known for her bubbly personality and openness about her personal life, which has kept her fans engaged. From her early beginnings to her thriving businesses, here’s a look at her inspiring journey.

Early life and education

Born in March 1989, Betty Kyallo is the second-born in a family of four. She grew up alongside her siblings, Brian Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, and Gloria Kyallo.

For her primary education, Betty attended Olerai Primary School and later joined Uhuru Gardens Primary School.

She then proceeded to Kangundo Girls’ High School for her secondary education. With a strong passion for journalism, she later enrolled at Daystar University, where she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.

Rise in journalism

Betty's career in journalism started as an intern at KTN, where she worked her way up to becoming a senior news anchor.

Her warm personality and ability to connect with audiences quickly made her one of the most loved TV presenters in Kenya.

In July 2018, she left KTN to join K24, where she hosted popular shows such as Up Close and Weekend with Betty.

However, her time at K24 was short-lived, as she left the station in May 2020 to focus on her personal ventures.

Despite taking a break from mainstream media, Betty remained active in the public eye. In February 2021, she made a TV comeback with The Big Quiz Show on KTN Home, co-hosting alongside comedian Eric Omondi.

She also launched her YouTube channel, Betty Kyallo Lately, which offered fans a glimpse into her daily life. After nearly four years away from the newsroom, Betty returned in 2024 with a new show, This Friday with Betty, on TV47.

Entrepreneurial ventures

Beyond her success in media, Betty Kyallo has established herself as a successful businesswoman. She is the CEO and founder of several brands, including: Beauty Spars Flair by Betty and Aftershave, and a abeauty line, Unapologetic by Betty.

Her entrepreneurial spirit has positioned her as one of Kenya’s most influential businesswomen in the beauty and fashion industry.

Awards and recognition

Betty’s contributions to media and digital influence have earned her multiple awards and recognitions, including:

2020 Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA) – TV/Online Influencer of the Year

100 Most Influential Young Africans (2020) – Recognised by Africa Youth Awards and Avance Media

Journalist of the Year (2018) – Voted by Kenyans on Twitter (KoT)

SOMA Media Personality of the Year (2017)

Top 200 Most Influential African Women on Twitter (2020)

Most Influential Person in Media (2019) – Avance Media rankings

Betty Kyallo’s relationships

Aside from her career and business success, Betty Kyallo’s personal life has often been a topic of public interest. She has been open about her relationships, and here’s a look at some of them:

Lenana Kariba

Betty’s first known relationship was with actor Lenana Kariba. The two kept their romance private, and Lenana later revealed that they only dated for six months.

Dennis Okari

Betty later found love with the then investigative journalist Dennis Okari. After dating for four years, the couple got married in a grand wedding in 2015, attended by top celebrities and media personalities.

However, their marriage was short-lived, and they parted ways a few months later. The two share a daughter together.

Nick Ndeda

In 2021, Betty went public with her relationship with lawyer Nick Ndeda. The two frequently shared their love life on social media, making them one of the most talked-about couples at the time. However, by April 2022, their relationship had come to an end.

Charlie Jones

Currently, Betty is in a relationship with 26-year-old Charlie Jones. On June 9, 2024, she confirmed their romance, expressing how happy she is. Since then, the couple has been sharing moments together, often serving ‘couple goals’ to their followers.